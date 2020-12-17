Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond and Spiller named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Semifinalists

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s dynamic duo of Kellen Mond and Isaiah Spiller were named semifinalists for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced Thursday.

Mond has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 29 victories as a starter. A senior from San Antonio, Texas, Mond has completed 146-of-239 pass attempts for 1,769 yards with an impressive 18-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 246.0 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

Spiller, from Spring, Texas, ranks fifth among players that have played more than five nationally with 112.1 rushing yards per game. The sophomore has posted six games with 100-or-more yards as he stands just 103 yards shy of becoming the 18th Aggie to register 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

Most Read

SH 21 crash
One fatality resulting from fiery crash involving FedEx truck, road blocked off
Sign outside St. Joseph Health in Bryan
CommonSpirit Health, BCBSTX split will affect thousands of Brazos Valley residents
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

Latest News

Texas A&M’s Mond named to SEC Football Community Service Team
Kats Sign 18 On National Signing Day
Kats Sign 18 On National Signing Day
Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M 2021 Football early signees
Franklin faces Canadian for state championship