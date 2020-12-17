Texas A&M’s Mond and Spiller named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Semifinalists

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s dynamic duo of Kellen Mond and Isaiah Spiller were named semifinalists for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced Thursday.

Mond has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 29 victories as a starter. A senior from San Antonio, Texas, Mond has completed 146-of-239 pass attempts for 1,769 yards with an impressive 18-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 246.0 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

Spiller, from Spring, Texas, ranks fifth among players that have played more than five nationally with 112.1 rushing yards per game. The sophomore has posted six games with 100-or-more yards as he stands just 103 yards shy of becoming the 18th Aggie to register 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.