Texas A&M’s Mond named to SEC Football Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M football’s Kellen Mond was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, announced Thursday by the league.

Mond has spoken to several local schools about the importance of staying in school, doing your best, and staying away from alcohol and drugs. He has volunteered with Twin City Mission, serving meals and cleaning the facilities. Mond has volunteered with the Salvation Army and also worked with Boys and Girls Clubs in San Antonio and in Bryan. He has also assisted with San Antonio Food Bank and participated in the Adopt a Family program in San Antonio to provide gifts at Christmas.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

The 2020 SEC Football Community Service Team

Najee Harris, Alabama

Morgan, Arkansas

Eli Stove, Auburn

Randy Russell, Florida

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Koby Jones, Mississippi State

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt