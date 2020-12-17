Texas A&M’s Mond named to SEC Football Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M football’s Kellen Mond was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, announced Thursday by the league.
Mond has spoken to several local schools about the importance of staying in school, doing your best, and staying away from alcohol and drugs. He has volunteered with Twin City Mission, serving meals and cleaning the facilities. Mond has volunteered with the Salvation Army and also worked with Boys and Girls Clubs in San Antonio and in Bryan. He has also assisted with San Antonio Food Bank and participated in the Adopt a Family program in San Antonio to provide gifts at Christmas.
The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
The 2020 SEC Football Community Service Team
Najee Harris, Alabama
Morgan, Arkansas
Eli Stove, Auburn
Randy Russell, Florida
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
JaCoby Stevens, LSU
Mac Brown, Ole Miss
Koby Jones, Mississippi State
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt