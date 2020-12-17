Advertisement

TONIGHT: Freeze / Frost

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
After a cloudy start, it was nice to see some blue sky on this chilled December day. Blue turns to unobstructed twilight, which will allow temperatures to fall quick tonight. A freeze and frost is expected for just about the entire Brazos Valley (we may just miss by a degree or so for those furthest south). Parts of the area may fall to or below freezing between 10pm and 11pm. Here’s what to prep for:

  • Rural areas (especially Central and North Brazos Valley): 10 - 12 hour freeze possible
  • Bryan / College Station: 6 to 8 hour freeze possible

Seasonable and sunny Thursday as we make a 30° swing with highs right around the 60° mark by afternoon. Clouds are on the increase by midday Friday as the next cold front & weather maker start to near Texas. Light showers / drizzle will be possible from that overcast Friday night through the first couple of sunlight hours Saturday. Skies clear but temperatures take a hit with highs back in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Mild as we head into the days before Christmas -- in fact, we could reach 70° December 23rd. Another cold front is scheduled for Christmas Eve which means the holiday looks festively chilly.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Frost. Low: 31. Wind: Calm

Thursday: Sunny. High: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 38. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 66. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

