Advertisement

Wisconsin teen decks out car with Christmas lights

By WLUK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) - A Wisconsin teen is getting into the spirit of Christmas by decking out his car with Christmas lights.

Tyler Kamholz said he got the idea to cover his car in lights from a YouTube video.

Tyler’s dad, Larry Kamholz, said he “was not a fan of it.”

Kamholz is a retired police officer and knew exactly the trouble Tyler could get in by turning his car into something Clark Griswold would be proud of.

A state trooper pulled Tyler over for the lights, but he only received a warning and with help from the trooper, a bump to his social media following.

“She asked for a picture and she took a picture. It ended up on Facebook,” he said.

FEELING FESTIVE? A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Kamholz said that they have gotten requests from nursing homes and neighborhood associations that want Tyler to drive by with his festive car.

“It’s moving just to see the joy and happiness of the lights on the car,” Kamholz said.

Wisconsin law says cars can only have white or amber-colored lights on the front and rear lights can only be red. Any other color could result in a $200 fine.

Copyright 2020 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Han Sharp
Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor, passes after lengthy illness
Three students had minor injuries following a bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Grimes County
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

Latest News

It is Christmas on wheels for a teen in Wisconsin who decked out his car with lights
Local non-profit collecting Christmas meal donations
Local non-profit collecting Christmas meal donations
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/16
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/16
No details released at crime scene in subdivision near Hempstead
No details released at crime scene in subdivision near Hempstead