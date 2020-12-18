Aggie Student-Athletes BTHO Fall 2020 Semester

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics recorded its best fall academic semester in the department’s history, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork reported Friday.

“I want to commend our student-athletes for their amazing achievements in the classroom this fall. To accomplish the best fall semester in our academic history is quite the feat given the current challenges with virtual classes, socially distant tutoring, and the general anxiety of the pandemic,” Bjork said. “Not only do we have highly ranked teams on the fields and courts of play, our Aggies have excelled in the academic arena at a historic rate over the past two years. Congrats to our student-athletes, coaches, academic staff and our entire department for this tremendous semester.”

Following the best spring semester in the department’s history, the Aggies recorded a fall semester grade-point average of 3.003, the highest ever recorded in the fall and the first 3.0 fall semester. A department-record 12 teams registered a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The teams included baseball, equestrian, soccer, softball, volleyball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, men’s track & field, women’s golf, women’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis and women’s track & field.

“During these unprecedented times, our Texas A&M student-athletes have once again raised the bar academically,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “The Center for Student-Athlete Services is extremely proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments. However, this historic academic stretch is a reflection of our entire athletics department’s commitment to academic excellence”.

Individually, 69 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA, the highest ever recorded. A fall record 354 Aggies were named to the AD Honor Roll, while 18 were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll and 17 finished as Distinguished Students.

Fall 2020 Academic Recap:

Semester GPA: 3.003 ( Highest recorded for fall. First fall semester 3.0 GPA )

Cumulative GPA: 3.039 ( Highest recorded for fall. First Cumulative 3.0 GPA after a fall semester )

Student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA: 69 ( Highest ever recorded)

Highest GPA - Men: Golf 3.237

Highest GPA - Women: Soccer 3.459

Teams over 3.0: 12 ( Highest recorded for fall )

Dean’s Honor Roll: 18 ( Highest recorded for fall )

Distinguished Students: 17

AD Honor Roll: 354 (Highest recorded for fall)

