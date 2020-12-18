Allen Academy falls in State Championship 42-34 to Dallas Lakehill Prep

HEWITT, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy football team lost to Dallas Lakehill Prep 42-34 in the TAPPS 6-man Division II State Championship game Friday afternoon at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.

Lakehill got jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Ryan Henry ran in the first touchdown of the game, and Mitchell Crow had a couple of receiving TD’s. The Rams closed out the quarter with a score from Ji Hu Lee. Brent Tucker threw to Luke Meadows for a touchdown in the second quarter, and then Tucker caught a TD pass from Ethan Lucas to pull within 26-21 at the half.

The Rams took their first lead of the game in the second half. Senior Elias Chapa ran in a couple of touchdowns to take a 34-26 lead. But the Warriors answered with two more rushing touchdowns from Henry. Allen Academy had a shot to tie the game with a minute left in regulation, but the last couple of passes were incomplete and the Rams turned it over on downs.

“Three years ago, when I got here, we started working hard every day, building to this moment,” said Rams’ Head Coach Adrian Adams. “They’ve fought through COVID, they’ve fought through tough losses, and when we got down early, we kept fighting, we kept grinding. That’s what kind of kids they are. They’re resilient,” Adams added.

“These guys they never backed down. Adversity after adversity, we stand tall and we face it,” Senior running back/defensive back Elias Chapa said. “I think being down 20-0 was really nothing to us. We had a group of guys of who are hungry, and who wanted to be out here and knew we had the right to be out here. Being down 20-0 didn’t faze us at all. We fought back; we really did. They got the better outcome. There’s nothing more I could ask of this team,” Chapa added.

Despite falling short of the state title, the Rams are just grateful they were able to play a full season this year. “It means the world to our community. During COVID times, nothing is guaranteed. This season wasn’t guaranteed. The moment for us to get here wasn’t guaranteed, but we earned our way here. We have nothing to hold our heads down about,” explained Adams.

“Just the bond that we’ve had with this group of guys is something that I’ll never forget. This season has been special. It wasn’t the ending that we wanted, but it means everything. This group of guys are my brothers, and I’ve seen them grind day in and day out. There’s nothing more I could ask for really,” Chapa said.

Allen Academy finishes the season 9-2 and the state runner-ups in TAPPS 6-man Division II.

