Allen Academy Rams get huge send off to state championship in Waco

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams and the Rams are headed to Waco to compete in the TAPPS 6-Man Division II state championship.

Friday Morning parents, students, and supporters gathered in the parking lot of Allen Academy to show support for the team. Last season the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs in the semifinals, but the team is confident they’ll bring home the championship.

Adams says the players have put in a lot of hard work to make it to the big game.

“Coming through COVID, you know the kids have worked hard since last January even during the at-home stay,” said Adams. “During the summer months, making it through the season it’s not too many teams that can make it to the state during COVID and were just excited about it.”

Adams says this team is special and shares a family-like bond.

“We had team dinner last night and they were just talking about the brotherhood that they have and just the camaraderie and family-like atmosphere,” said Adams. “This day means a lot to this group, we have seniors who have worked hard and have been in the program and we’re just ready to play.”

The Rams play in Dallas Lake Hill on Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.

