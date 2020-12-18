Advertisement

Allen Academy to battle Dallas Lakehill Prep for TAPPS 6-Man Championship Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 17, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adrian Adams and his Allen Academy Rams will see if they can win another state football championship on Friday afternoon against Lakehill Prep out of Dallas.

A year ago the Rams were knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinals and that has served as a certain measure of motivation this season.

“They’ve just been focused throughout the year. Last year’s loss in the state semifinals really motivated the team to get back to the semi finals and push through it and we’re here in the championship game,” said Adams.

“I just think these guys are hungry and we’ve been wanting to get to this point of the season all year and we are happy to be here but the job is not done yet,” added running back and defensive back Elias Chapa.

Allen Academy has planned a big sendoff for the team Friday morning at 9:45 before they depart for the 2 o’clock game against Dallas Lakehill at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.

