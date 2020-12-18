BCS Together creating “The Haven” for kids entering foster care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The non-profit BCS Together launched in January with a closet full of clothes and necessities for children entering the foster care system.

“When we started we knew there was a problem but we had no idea how many children we were going to reach this year,” said Lauren Falcone Director of Community Partnership.

Falcone says they’ve served 850 kids and counting and noticed a greater need for a bigger project.

“More and more children as they were entering the CPS system were running out of places to go. There aren’t enough local homes here to house a lot of children,” said Falcone.

The need created a new endeavor for the non-profit.

“The haven is going to exist as a place where these children can come and feel safe and secure in a warm loving environment while they wait for placement,” said Falcone.

This summer, volunteers like Amy Ging opened their own home as they work on this project.

“They come to our home and use our shower,” said Ging. “We just provide essential toiletries for them to be able to take with them. Usually, we pack a little snack bag and encouraging notes and we get to visit with them.”

Falcone says it’s not just for the kids but for the social workers too.

“They themselves stay away from their own families and their homes and stay at the CPS office with the child until a placement is found,” said Falcone.

Community donations will help fill two bedrooms, a living space, and a reading room.

“So much has changed in their life in a short amount of time, this just helps provide a familiar home, a stable situation,” said Ging.

Falcone says they hope to open The Haven mid-January but are looking for monetary donations that will go towards food and upkeep of the home.

“It just gives that resounding feeling in the kid’s hearts and minds of comfort that they know this community is here to support them, that we love them and want what’s best for them,” said Falcone.

