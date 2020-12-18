Advertisement

More Brazos Valley locations to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

DSHS has released Week 2 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Plan
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Week 2 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan has been released and areas throughout the Brazos Valley will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Just this week, Baylor Scott & White - College Station received 975 doses. Next week, Brazos County alone will get almost 4,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gov. Greg Abbott and DSHS said on Dec. 2 that Texas had been allotted 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Following the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, the vaccine will initially be given to those who are healthcare workers, frontline workers and those part of a vulnerable population. There has not been any update on when the vaccine will be available to the general public.

CountyCityProviderDoses Allocated
AustinBellvilleBrookshires Pharmacy 39 - Bellville500
BrazosBryanBryan Opco LLC DBA Legacy Nrsig and Rbltn100
BrazosBryanHEB Pharmacy 544100
BrazosBryanHeb Pharmacy 644100
BrazosBryanSt Joseph Hospital (Meditech)2,300
BrazosBryanBrookshires Pharmacy 1004500
BrazosCollege StationChi St Joseph Health College Station Hospital300
BrazosCollege StationChi St. Joseph Primary Care-Wd Fitch200
BrazosCollege StationHEB Pharmacy 543100
BrazosCollege StationHEB Pharmacy 619100
BrazosCollege StationHEB Pharmacy 746100
BurlesonCaldwellBrookshires Pharmacy 44100
BurlesonSomervilleBrookshires Pharmacy 65100
GrimesNavasotaBrookshires Pharmacy 6300
HoustonCrockettBrookshires Pharmacy 85500
HoustonGrapelandBrookshires Pharmacy 112200
LeeGiddingsBrookshires Pharmacy 37300
LeonBuffaloBrookshires Pharmacy 54 - Buffalo100
LeonJewettBrookshires Pharmacy 26100
MadisonMadisonvilleBrookshires Pharmacy 1005100
MadisonMadisonvilleBrookshires Pharmacy 30 - Madisonville100
MilamRockdaleBrookshires Pharmacy 19 - Rockdale300
MilamRockdaleMilam Co Health Depart Rockdale100
RobertsonHearneBrookshires Pharmacy 13 - Hearne200
WalkerHuntsvilleBrookshires Pharmacy 33 - Huntsville400
WalkerHuntsvilleHEB Pharmacy 728100
WalkerHuntsvilleTexas Department of Criminal Justice ESTELLE200
WallerBrookshireBrookshires Pharmacy 40300
WallerHempsteadBrookshires Pharmacy 61 - Hempstead500
WashingtonBrenhamBrookshires Pharmacy 11 - Brenham300
WashingtonBrenhamHeb Pharmacy 414100

