More Brazos Valley locations to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Week 2 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan has been released and areas throughout the Brazos Valley will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Just this week, Baylor Scott & White - College Station received 975 doses. Next week, Brazos County alone will get almost 4,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gov. Greg Abbott and DSHS said on Dec. 2 that Texas had been allotted 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Following the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, the vaccine will initially be given to those who are healthcare workers, frontline workers and those part of a vulnerable population. There has not been any update on when the vaccine will be available to the general public.

County City Provider Doses Allocated Austin Bellville Brookshires Pharmacy 39 - Bellville 500 Brazos Bryan Bryan Opco LLC DBA Legacy Nrsig and Rbltn 100 Brazos Bryan HEB Pharmacy 544 100 Brazos Bryan Heb Pharmacy 644 100 Brazos Bryan St Joseph Hospital (Meditech) 2,300 Brazos Bryan Brookshires Pharmacy 1004 500 Brazos College Station Chi St Joseph Health College Station Hospital 300 Brazos College Station Chi St. Joseph Primary Care-Wd Fitch 200 Brazos College Station HEB Pharmacy 543 100 Brazos College Station HEB Pharmacy 619 100 Brazos College Station HEB Pharmacy 746 100 Burleson Caldwell Brookshires Pharmacy 44 100 Burleson Somerville Brookshires Pharmacy 65 100 Grimes Navasota Brookshires Pharmacy 6 300 Houston Crockett Brookshires Pharmacy 85 500 Houston Grapeland Brookshires Pharmacy 112 200 Lee Giddings Brookshires Pharmacy 37 300 Leon Buffalo Brookshires Pharmacy 54 - Buffalo 100 Leon Jewett Brookshires Pharmacy 26 100 Madison Madisonville Brookshires Pharmacy 1005 100 Madison Madisonville Brookshires Pharmacy 30 - Madisonville 100 Milam Rockdale Brookshires Pharmacy 19 - Rockdale 300 Milam Rockdale Milam Co Health Depart Rockdale 100 Robertson Hearne Brookshires Pharmacy 13 - Hearne 200 Walker Huntsville Brookshires Pharmacy 33 - Huntsville 400 Walker Huntsville HEB Pharmacy 728 100 Walker Huntsville Texas Department of Criminal Justice ESTELLE 200 Waller Brookshire Brookshires Pharmacy 40 300 Waller Hempstead Brookshires Pharmacy 61 - Hempstead 500 Washington Brenham Brookshires Pharmacy 11 - Brenham 300 Washington Brenham Heb Pharmacy 414 100

