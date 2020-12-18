More Brazos Valley locations to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
DSHS has released Week 2 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Plan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Week 2 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan has been released and areas throughout the Brazos Valley will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.
Just this week, Baylor Scott & White - College Station received 975 doses. Next week, Brazos County alone will get almost 4,000 doses of the vaccine.
Gov. Greg Abbott and DSHS said on Dec. 2 that Texas had been allotted 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Following the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, the vaccine will initially be given to those who are healthcare workers, frontline workers and those part of a vulnerable population. There has not been any update on when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
|County
|City
|Provider
|Doses Allocated
|Austin
|Bellville
|Brookshires Pharmacy 39 - Bellville
|500
|Brazos
|Bryan
|Bryan Opco LLC DBA Legacy Nrsig and Rbltn
|100
|Brazos
|Bryan
|HEB Pharmacy 544
|100
|Brazos
|Bryan
|Heb Pharmacy 644
|100
|Brazos
|Bryan
|St Joseph Hospital (Meditech)
|2,300
|Brazos
|Bryan
|Brookshires Pharmacy 1004
|500
|Brazos
|College Station
|Chi St Joseph Health College Station Hospital
|300
|Brazos
|College Station
|Chi St. Joseph Primary Care-Wd Fitch
|200
|Brazos
|College Station
|HEB Pharmacy 543
|100
|Brazos
|College Station
|HEB Pharmacy 619
|100
|Brazos
|College Station
|HEB Pharmacy 746
|100
|Burleson
|Caldwell
|Brookshires Pharmacy 44
|100
|Burleson
|Somerville
|Brookshires Pharmacy 65
|100
|Grimes
|Navasota
|Brookshires Pharmacy 6
|300
|Houston
|Crockett
|Brookshires Pharmacy 85
|500
|Houston
|Grapeland
|Brookshires Pharmacy 112
|200
|Lee
|Giddings
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|300
|Leon
|Buffalo
|Brookshires Pharmacy 54 - Buffalo
|100
|Leon
|Jewett
|Brookshires Pharmacy 26
|100
|Madison
|Madisonville
|Brookshires Pharmacy 1005
|100
|Madison
|Madisonville
|Brookshires Pharmacy 30 - Madisonville
|100
|Milam
|Rockdale
|Brookshires Pharmacy 19 - Rockdale
|300
|Milam
|Rockdale
|Milam Co Health Depart Rockdale
|100
|Robertson
|Hearne
|Brookshires Pharmacy 13 - Hearne
|200
|Walker
|Huntsville
|Brookshires Pharmacy 33 - Huntsville
|400
|Walker
|Huntsville
|HEB Pharmacy 728
|100
|Walker
|Huntsville
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice ESTELLE
|200
|Waller
|Brookshire
|Brookshires Pharmacy 40
|300
|Waller
|Hempstead
|Brookshires Pharmacy 61 - Hempstead
|500
|Washington
|Brenham
|Brookshires Pharmacy 11 - Brenham
|300
|Washington
|Brenham
|Heb Pharmacy 414
|100
