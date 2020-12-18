Bryan ISD teacher creates Wellness Wednesdays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD teacher is dedicating one day a week to focus on student’s mental health.

Mitchell Elementary Music Teacher, Khrystyne Hastings created Wellness Wednesdays.

During this class, Hastings runs through yoga poses, breathing exercises, and additional stretches to help the kids focus and relax this school year.

Students like Abigail Marquez says it helps her stay calm.

“It makes me not as mad at stuff at home or frustrated and I know it probably helps other people too,” said Marquez.

Hasting says mental health is more important now than ever and she hopes the students will use these tools in the future.

“It really helps us become better humans to each other and to ourselves,” said Hastings. “If we don’t have self-care and care for each other then how can we make a better world? I find that personally I learned it too late so why not teach the kids how to do it early.”

