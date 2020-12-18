Advertisement

Bryan ISD teacher creates Wellness Wednesdays

Yoga, breathing exercises and stretches help students focus and relax
Mitchell Elementary 4th grade students doing yoga.
Mitchell Elementary 4th grade students doing yoga.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD teacher is dedicating one day a week to focus on student’s mental health.

Mitchell Elementary Music Teacher, Khrystyne Hastings created Wellness Wednesdays.

During this class, Hastings runs through yoga poses, breathing exercises, and additional stretches to help the kids focus and relax this school year.

Students like Abigail Marquez says it helps her stay calm.

“It makes me not as mad at stuff at home or frustrated and I know it probably helps other people too,” said Marquez.

Hasting says mental health is more important now than ever and she hopes the students will use these tools in the future.

“It really helps us become better humans to each other and to ourselves,” said Hastings. “If we don’t have self-care and care for each other then how can we make a better world? I find that personally I learned it too late so why not teach the kids how to do it early.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury
Suspect in October College Station homicide indicted for murder by grand jury
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
James Edward Byrne was arrested by Grimes County deputies after a multi-county chase.
Arrest made in multi-county pursuit that ended near Hempstead

Latest News

BCS Together is a local non-profit working to provide basic necessities for children entering...
BCS Together creating “The Haven” for kids entering foster care
More Brazos Valley locations to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Local frontline workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Timothy Byrd, Inpatient Medicine, was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County