College Station homes put on spectacular Christmas light show to spread holiday cheer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are a few Christmas light displays in College Station that are taking things to the next level when it comes to celebrating the holidays. Four houses, in particular, have created incredible illuminated displays all choreographed to music that visitors can enjoy from the comforts of their vehicle.

“Christmas displays like mine and others in town are a great way to enjoy the holidays in a very safe manner,” said Tim St. Martin, Dayton Court resident. ”It’s not around crowds, so you can come enjoy some time with your family, and hopefully, bring some hot cocoa and really have a great time with your family and friends.”

Creek Crossing Court

In his first year, John Pinkstaff has created an unbelievably huge display across his entire home. He started his display as a hobby and also wanted to spread Christmas cheer. He says when people come out to see his display they can expect a little bit of everything.

“I tried to make it pretty diverse,” said Pinkstaff. “There is kids music with Frozen and Moana and Lego Movie. There are classics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and even a parody or two,” said Pinkstaff. In total, there are 36 songs in his show.

The display turns on at about 5:30 p.m. and turns off around 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, Pinkstaff is participating in a sock drive and encourages visitors who come and see the lights to bring brand new unwrapped cotton socks. He will have a collection bin out front for people to leave them. The socks will be donated to the Twin City Misson.

Dayton Court

A known home in College Station for its musical lights returns for another year, but with another new and exciting display! Tim St. Martin has been providing smiles in the community for years with his handmade musical light display.

“We do a computerized light show in South College Station,” said St. Martin. “We put our show together to spread holiday cheer, and it’s something my family can do to spread joy to the community, and we just love doing it. It’s a family activity, we all get involved.”

On weekdays the show is about 30 minutes long, and on weekends the show is about 12 minutes long to help with traffic flow, according to St. Martin.

The lights are on Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 6:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m., Sunday from 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m., and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.

Congressional Court

Head out to the Pebble Creek neighborhood and have a great time with Sprucey, the MC of Dave Russell’s light show on Congressional Court.

“It’s just fun to do it this year,” said Russell. “I mean with COVID everyone is kinda locked down and needs something to be excited about and something positive out there.”

Russell said one of his favorite parts about his show is not the show itself, but the smile it brings to people’s faces who come out to see it.

The lights are on from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekdays and 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Woodland Ridge Court

With over 15,000 lights and almost half a mile of extension cords, Woodland Ridge is bringing a little mix of everything from kids music to hip hop to rock and roll in its musical light show created by Ron Price. For Price, this year’s show was an important one for him to create.

“For us this year it was really important,” said Price. “We wanted to continue to do this. We know that it’s really hard times out there for everybody, and we hope you guys coming out and watching the lights spreads some cheer in the family with what is going on with COVID and everything in the world.”

The show consists of five songs and is about 15 minutes long. The lights are on from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. seven days a week.

