College Station to face No. 1 ranked Denton Ryan on Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars won their playoff opener last week with a 38-26 win over Sherman and Friday night the Cougars will travel to Waco to take on top-ranked and unbeaten Denton Ryan.

The Cougars know the Raiders are one of the hottest high school football programs in the state having won 80 of their last 85 games. 5A Division one Region II is a beast according to College Station Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

“I think it looks like an FBS region but we knew that coming into it,” said Huff. “I think everybody that’s in that region and out of our district we talked about it last year that you were going to face somebody really really good early it doesn’t make any difference. Sherman last week coming out of that district was a very very tough opponent and we knew that and turn around this week and play Denton Ryan,” added Huff.

College Station has won 8 in a row going into Friday’s 7:30 kickoff at Waco-ISD Stadium.

