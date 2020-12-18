Advertisement

COVID in Context: Comparing Aggies and Tennessee Vols’ active cases

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the last game of the SEC season, and the Texas A&M Aggie football team is headed to Knoxville to take on the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee’s campus has seen relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases. When comparing Tennessee’s recent active case counts with Texas A&M’s, however, Texas A&M has more.

Per data from Texas A&M and U. of Tennessee
Per data from Texas A&M and U. of Tennessee(KBTX)

But that isn’t the story in context. Tennessee has less than half the student population that Texas A&M has.

When adjusting for population, the average active case count is significantly higher at Tennessee.

Per data from Texas A&M and U. of Tennessee
Per data from Texas A&M and U. of Tennessee(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

