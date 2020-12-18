Foster to join Texas A&M Track & Field Program after signing football letter of intent

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced the addition of Bryce Foster to the men’s program after signing a National Letter of Intent with the Aggie football team.

“We were very involved in the recruitment of Bryce [Foster], besides being a really great track guy he was really wanted in football. He is a two-sport guy and there aren’t too many of those guys around and I think that is an indication of what kind of athlete he is,” Henry said. “If you can be successful in the shot and discus ring then you’re pretty quick and strong, Bryce is one of those guys. We’re tickled to death that we’re going to have him and he’s going to be the kind of guy that we are proud to say he’s an Aggie.”

A 6-foot-5, 320-pound dual-sport standout, Foster is one of the nation’s top interior lineman on the gridiron according to rivals.com, as well as one of the best shot put and discus throwers in the class of 2021.

In 2020, he finished ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 10 in in the nation in shot put with a season-best toss of 18.78m/61-7.75. He was also ranked No. 2 in Lone Star State in discus with a personal-best throw of 60.36m/198-0.5, which was No. 4 in the country. Foster won seven of the eight competitions he entered during the outdoor season.

As a sophomore, Foster tallied 14 points at the UIL 6A State Track and Field Championships finishing runner up in shot put with a then-personal-best mark of 19.60m/64-3.75 and placed third in discus at 55.29m/181-4. Prior to the state championships appearances, he swept both events at the Region 3-6A meet, District 19-20 Area meet and the 6A-District 19 meet.

He first made his national presence known in the summer after his freshman season when he won the AAU Junior Olympic Games shot put with a mark of 19.52m/64-0.5. His mark broke an 18-year old AAU 15-16 boys shot put record.

Foster follows current Aggie running back Devon Achane as a dual-sport athlete that football head coach Jimbo Fisher signed in consecutive recruiting classes.

“Jimbo [Fisher] and I were at LSU at the same time, so we had a relationship and we recruited these type of guys to LSU,” Henry said. “If you get that started and sometimes it can snowball, then all of a sudden you’re bringing in some very talented guys that are elite in track and great in football, you’re bringing in one heck of an athlete. It’s fun to work with Jimbo and his staff, along with our staff in working together and trying to recruit these kinds of young athletes. Devon [Achane] was one of the best sprinters in the country last year and we’re really looking forward to getting him on the track this year.”

Bryce Foster (Katy, Texas/Katy Taylor HS)

Personal Bests

Shot Put - 19.90m/65-3.5

Discus - 60.36m/198-0.5

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).