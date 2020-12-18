Advertisement

Franklin falls to Canadian in State Championship game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team lost to Canadian 35-34 Thursday in the Class 3A Division 2 State Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Canadian has now won five state titles. This was Franklin’s second appearance in the state championship game. The Lions lost to Waskom in the 2015 3A Division 2 title game.

Franklin took its only lead of the game with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter when running back Seth Spiller threw a 37 yard touchdown pass to Braden Smith. The Lions missed the extra point to lead 34-28. The Wildcats answered with a Josh Culwell 52 yard touchdown pass to Reagan Cochran with 28 seconds left. Edgar Salazar’s extra point put Canadian in front 35-34. Franklin trailed by 14 points twice in the game.

Spiller ran for 137 yards in the game and scored three touchdowns. Lion quarterback Marcus Wade threw for 141 yards and one touchdown.

The loss to Canadian ended Franklin’s 12 game winning streak. The Lions end the season with a 12-3 record.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Sign outside St. Joseph Health in Bryan
CommonSpirit Health, BCBSTX split will affect thousands of Brazos Valley residents
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

Latest News

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Mond and Spiller named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Semifinalists
Texas A&M’s Mond named to SEC Football Community Service Team
Kats Sign 18 On National Signing Day
Kats Sign 18 On National Signing Day
Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M 2021 Football early signees