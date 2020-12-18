Franklin falls to Canadian in State Championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team lost to Canadian 35-34 Thursday in the Class 3A Division 2 State Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Canadian has now won five state titles. This was Franklin’s second appearance in the state championship game. The Lions lost to Waskom in the 2015 3A Division 2 title game.

Franklin took its only lead of the game with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter when running back Seth Spiller threw a 37 yard touchdown pass to Braden Smith. The Lions missed the extra point to lead 34-28. The Wildcats answered with a Josh Culwell 52 yard touchdown pass to Reagan Cochran with 28 seconds left. Edgar Salazar’s extra point put Canadian in front 35-34. Franklin trailed by 14 points twice in the game.

Spiller ran for 137 yards in the game and scored three touchdowns. Lion quarterback Marcus Wade threw for 141 yards and one touchdown.

The loss to Canadian ended Franklin’s 12 game winning streak. The Lions end the season with a 12-3 record.

