Harmony Science Academy helps ensure children are fed during the holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Harmony Science Academy in Bryan is helping feed 272 children in the community during the holidays.

On Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the school handed out a weeks’ worth of free meals to families in line.

Harmony Science Academy understands the holiday season can be a stressful time, especially this year.

“There is so many things going on between the extended school break and not having that school lunch provided to your kids,” said April Crow, Harmony Science Academy, Student Recruitment Coordinator. “Plus, just trying to take care of families, and shopping, and all the things that goes with the holiday season. So just being able to say ‘here is a weeks’ worth of meals for your kids’ is one less thing you have to worry about.”

In order for families to receive meals, families had to have the child present in the car or show proof of the child’s age, such as a Birth Certificate.

This is not the first time the Bryan school has made an impact in the community.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, Harmony Science Academy was able to pass out about 270 meals to children in the community, including HSA-Bryan students.

“We like to give back,” said Crow. “We like to do good for our community, so honestly, this just brings us joy.”

Currently, no future food distributions are scheduled, but Crow encourages people to check the Harmony Science Academy Facebook Page to stay up to date.

