It’s Iola Lady Bulldog Volleyball Team Day in Grimes County

“This is one of those times that we really get to celebrate.”
Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth joins the Iola Lady Bulldogs Volleyball team in honor of their proclamation.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 is officially Iola Lady Bulldog Volleyball Team Day in Grimes County! Local officials wanted to honor the team after their state title. County Judge Joe Fauth made an official proclamation at the high school Friday after the team won a state championship in November.

This is the Bulldogs’ first state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Fauth says it’s easy to focus on the bad things this year, but that shouldn’t hold us back from honoring great achievements.

“We have auto accidents and we have bus accidents and we’re dealing with the COVID issue. Those are all not fun things that we have to deal with but this is one of those times that we really get to celebrate.”

The girls took down Crawford in four sets to win last month.

