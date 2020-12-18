Advertisement

Local frontline workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

975 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the hospital Thursday, with plans to begin vaccination on Friday.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Frontline workers at Baylor Scott & White - College Station were given the opportunity to receive the first dose of the newly arrived COVID-19 vaccine.

975 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the hospital Thursday, with plans to begin vaccination on Friday.

The group receiving the vaccines is described as men and women who have been on the frontlines fighting the virus for months. Dr. Timothy Byrd, Inpatient Medicine, was the first person to receive the vaccine today. He was followed by Erika Ganauser, RN, IMCU, who was the second person to receive the vaccine.

Baylor Scott & White provided in-house photo and video of the first vaccine doses being administered. The event was closed to outside media.

Caption

