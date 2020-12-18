Advertisement

Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury
Suspect in October College Station homicide indicted for murder by grand jury
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
James Edward Byrne was arrested by Grimes County deputies after a multi-county chase.
Arrest made in multi-county pursuit that ended near Hempstead

Latest News

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Dr. Fauci: The speed was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not...
Fauci on vaccine: Speed didn't compromise safety
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
The federal eviction moratorium is expiring and come January, payments will be due for...
States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows