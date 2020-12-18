Sam Houston Elementary students sing Christmas carols for classmates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Music students at Sam Houston Elementary School in Bryan woke up early to brave the cold and sing Christmas carols to their classmates on the last day of school before winter break.

“I just sent out a letter to my students and asked whoever was wanting to come and join me for Christmas carolings, I said ‘Let’s sing loud with Christmas cheer for all to hear,’” said Hailey Broussard, the students’ music teacher.

From 7-7:30 a.m., the students stood outside of the school and sang classics and new songs as their fellow students arrived.

