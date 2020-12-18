Advertisement

Saturday: A rainy start to the weekend as a cold front rolls through

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After starting the day with clear skies, the clouds have rolled back in Friday afternoon with temperatures sitting in the low 60s. The additional cloud cover won’t allow temperatures to fall very much after the sun goes down, with upper 50s in store for any Friday evening plans. Most of those activities look to sit on the drier side, but we’ll be watching PinPoint Radar for a few isolated showers to pop up after about 10 p.m.

From there, the rain chance increases through the overnight hours. As moisture continues to pump into the Brazos Valley, we’ll call it a 50% chance for scattered showers pre-sunrise Saturday morning. Areas of patchy fog are also a possibility, before widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder move in as our next cold front pushes through the area through the morning and into the early afternoon.

While Saturday’s rain activity looks to sit sub-severe, if a stronger storm does require any extra attention, we’ll monitor for some gusty winds/small hail. Most of the rain looks to sit east of the area by the 5/6 p.m. timeframe, so most plans Saturday night look to sit in good shape, with the exception of a stray, lingering shower. As high pressure sets in behind the front, the sunshine returns for the back half of the weekend with afternoon temperatures slated to reach the low 60s. The sunshine warms us up into the upper 60s by early next week, before another front pushes through and brings that holiday feeling just in time for Christmas.

Friday Night: Cloudy. A few showers possible after 10 p.m. Low: 57. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy. 70% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms through 3pm. High: 64. Wind: S/N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 39. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

