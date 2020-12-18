Saturday starts soggy: Showers, few rumbles possible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold and clear days are not over and done with for the month, but clouds will give the first half of the weekend a gray tint to go along with the holiday decorations and steam crawling out of our hot-drink-filled mugs. December has brought several different storm systems through the Brazos Valley, some noisier than others, and Saturday’s looks to bring a decent chance for rain and a few rumbles before the afternoon is up.

Friday finishes with clouds, but most will stay dry through midnight. Showers become likely overnight, and a few thunderstorms may form before the day is done Saturday. (KBTX)

Friday evening: Driving around to view some Christmas lights this? The weather looks to cooperate, and it may not be the worst thing to be in the car - a few, very light showers are possible after sunset this evening. Overnight, widespread drizzle/light rain will be more likely, leading to a damp start to Saturday.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will likely form along the leading edge of the cold front by mid-morning Saturday, moving slowly east across the area throughout the day. Widespread showers and scattered storms (at most) will be most likely late morning through early afternoon. At the moment, we do not expect any storms to be severe, but we will be watching, especially in the afternoon, for an isolated wind/hail threat. When all is said and done, most rain gauges look to once again read a quarter to half inch, though thunderstorms will be capable of dropping a quick inch or more.

Skies may clear as early as Saturday late afternoon, but we likely won’t see a heavy dose of sunshine until Sunday. Tranquil (and somewhat warmer) weather continues until the 23rd, where a strong, dry cold front moves through and knocks us right back into the 30s for Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Santa is bringing some Arctic air!

