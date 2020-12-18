SH 30 closed after crash near William D. Fitch intersection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Part of SH 30 is closed after a crash shut lanes down.

The crash happened east of SH 30 and the William D. Fitch intersection. DPS is on scene with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station PD assisting.

DPS said the road will be closed for about five hours.

A city of Bryan employee on scene said another employee was involved in the accident. KBTX has reached out to the city for more information.

KBTX will update this article when more information is available.

