St. Joseph Health leadership hopeful that agreement can be worked out with Blue Cross Blue Shield

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The contract between St. Joseph Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas expired Wednesday night. Both parties involved say that despite their best efforts, they could not come to a mutual agreement.

Dr. Douglas Lawson, the Texas division CEO of St. Joseph Health, says the decision to terminate the contract came down to fairness and the ability to be able to provide the residents of the Brazos Valley the the highest quality of care.

“We made it clear to Blue Cross Blue Shield that it was our never our intention to be the highest-paid provider in the region,” said Lawson. “But we could no longer afford to be the lowest-paid provider.”

Lawson also says being the lowest-paid provider meant the hospital could not be competitive.

“I feel a deep responsibility to the communities that we serve to ensure that we’re able to recruit and retain great staff, that we’re able to invest in technology and invest in the facilities that the communities need and deserve,” said Lawson.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is the health care administrator for Brazos County. Judge Duane Peters says he’s been aware of the negotiations for the past month or so and he hoped that a settlement could be made.

“I get both sides of it; I guess we’re kind of caught in the middle and hoping for a settlement that we can all live with and that employees will be able to continue to go to St. Joseph,” said Peters.

Lawson said he optimistic that a new agreement can be made in all parties’ best interests.

“My hope is we’ll be able to reengage in a productive conversation with Blue Cross Blue Shield that will allow us to continue to serve the Blue Cross Blue Shield Members and the communities that we serve,” said Lawson.

A statement from BCBSTX says they still hope to reach a mutually beneficial agreement; however, they say they have an obligation to do what’s best for our members and customers.

“Despite our best efforts to avoid disrupting our members and their patients during a pandemic, CommonSpirit Health chose to leave our networks,” said Shara McClure, BCBSTX’s divisional SVP, Texas Health Care Delivery. “Their demands come as businesses have suffered huge financial losses, with many of our customers forced to lay off thousands of employees. As well, their demands would drive up the cost of health care in the Houston and southeast Texas region, which already has some of the highest prices in the nation.”

McClure also said that under BCBSTX policy some members can qualify for “continuity of care”.

“BCBSTX members being treated for a disability, acute condition, life-threatening illness or are in the second trimester of pregnancy, or as set forth in their health plan, may be covered by what is known as ‘continuity of care’,” said McClure. “This means members may still be able to use CommonSpirit Health facilities at the in-network level of benefits.”

Members who are eligible for continuity of care, will not be balance billed or have to pay more than the amount covered by their plan, even if CommonSpirit Health charges more.

If your coverage has been affected by this split, here are the steps BCBSTX members should take to find in-network doctors and providers:

Call the Customer Service number on your member ID card

Search with the Provider Finder®

For personalized search results based on your health plan and network, register or log in to Blue Access for MembersSM

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.