This week’s Classroom Champion is Cadence Hoyle

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Cadence Hoyle. The Iola High School Senior has a 3.8 GPA, and is currently ranked third in her class.

“Cadence handles the academic pressure and the workload really really well. She does everything she needs to do in order to stay on top of her academics. Whether it’s come in early or to work with a teacher, or to work in between classes. She makes sure she stays on top of her dual credit work, you know getting it done even before it’s due. So, she really does do everything she can to keep her academics in tack and live up to those high standards that we have. So that she has time to focus and devote to her athletics when it’s that time of the day.” - Courtney Smith, Teacher

“In volleyball, we had maybe 22 kids in our program this year that were all really good kids, and the 8 people on Varsity are all excellent kids. So I can’t say she separates herself, because there all great kids, but she’s the leader of the pack. You know one of the best players on the team and the kids just look up to her because she’s so good at all sports. Ans she’s good in the classroom, and she joins every organization on campus. So she’s just a natural leader, because kids look up to her and they wan to do what she does. But as far as good kids, there all good kids but they look up to Cadence because she’s so good at so many things. And she’s such a good kid, the kids just love her.” - Jamie Mcdougall, Coach

“Really, I think my teachers do a great job. We go to a small school so they what’s going on, they know whether or not we have a game, pr a big tournament or something like that. So, they really calm me down and they’ve prepared me well so, I know what I’m doing and I’m not super stressed. But it can get stressful at some points. If we have a big game, and then a big test the next day, and got to cram in the studying. But other that that, I think the teachers help me with that aspect of this,” said Hoyle.

After high school, Cadence plans on attending college and she will major in Animal Science.

Congratulations to Cadence Hoyle of Iola High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

