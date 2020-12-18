Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Marine Corps League visits Texas Children’s Hospital

Santa accompanied the Marine Corps League as they dropped off some toys
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League- Detachment 1391 recently stopped by the Texas Children’s hospital in Houston to drop off toys.

They say there were more than 150 stuffed animals and toys and another 120 Disney themed toys as well.

The group traveled down to the Houston area to drop off the gifts accompanied by Santa Claus himself on some fantastic looking Harleys.

Thank you to the Marine Corps League for your service and for your generosity this holiday season!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury
Suspect in October College Station homicide indicted for murder by grand jury
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
James Edward Byrne was arrested by Grimes County deputies after a multi-county chase.
Arrest made in multi-county pursuit that ended near Hempstead

Latest News

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth joins the Iola Lady Bulldogs Volleyball team in honor of their...
It’s Iola Lady Bulldog Volleyball Team Day in Grimes County
COVID in Context: Dec. 18
COVID in Context: Comparing Aggies and Tennessee Vols’ active cases
Musical Christmas lights in College Station
College Station homes put on spectacular Christmas light show to spread holiday cheer
Friday finishes with clouds, but most will stay dry through midnight. Showers become likely...
Saturday starts soggy: Showers, few rumbles possible