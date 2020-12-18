Treat of the Day: Marine Corps League visits Texas Children’s Hospital

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League- Detachment 1391 recently stopped by the Texas Children’s hospital in Houston to drop off toys.

They say there were more than 150 stuffed animals and toys and another 120 Disney themed toys as well.

The group traveled down to the Houston area to drop off the gifts accompanied by Santa Claus himself on some fantastic looking Harleys.

Thank you to the Marine Corps League for your service and for your generosity this holiday season!

