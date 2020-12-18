Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 119 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,220 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one hospitalized African-American female in her 60′s and one hospitalized white female in her 90′s. There have been 130 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,664 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

28 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,023 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 286 active probable cases and there have been 1,737 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,014. There have been 118,073 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 90 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Currently, there are 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 90 840 736 14 Brazos 1,220 11,014 9,664 130 Burleson 128 861 720 13 Grimes 197 1,658 1,420 41 Houston 55 966 890 21 Lee 157 772 592 23 Leon 107 661 534 20 Madison 86 1,041 936 16 Milam 134 1,181 718 10 Montgomery 5,833 22,241 12,617 185 Robertson 149 765 607 9 San Jacinto 21 407 369 17 Trinity 25 314 280 9 Walker 181 5,417 5,158 78 Waller 198 1,643 1,424 21 Washington 174 1,270 1,039 57

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 663 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 80 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 23 new cases and 192 active cases on Dec. 15.

Currently, the university has reported 4,396 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 17, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 269,789 active cases and 1,231,429 recoveries. There have been 1,539,189 total cases reported and 27,817,472 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 23,565 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 213,537 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 17 at 10:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.