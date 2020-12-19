Active cases climb in Brazos County as the Christmas holiday nears

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,277 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 130 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,710 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

27 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,044 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 269 active probable cases and there have been 1,775 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,117. There have been 118,681 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 83 percent.

Currently, there are 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 83 851 754 14 Brazos 1277 1775 9710 130 Burleson 120 865 732 13 Grimes 202 1687 1444 41 Houston 54 973 897 22 Lee 152 790 615 23 Leon 105 666 540 21 Madison 82 1044 946 16 Milam 137 1193 721 10 Montgomery 9380 22241 12617 244 Robertson 146 773 617 10 San Jacinto 19 407 371 17 Trinity 24 315 282 9 Walker 202 5561 5190 78 Waller 198 1675 1456 21 Washington 185 1294 1052 57

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 641 staffed hospital beds with 71 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 93 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 23 new cases and 192 active cases on Dec. 15.

Currently, the university has reported 4,396 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 18, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 272,579 active cases and 1,245,339 recoveries. There have been 1,555,981 total cases reported and 28,056,888 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 24,954 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 214,180 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 18 at 5:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.