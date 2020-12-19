Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Comet

Comet is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 18, 2020.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Comet is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 18, 2020. Shelter employees say he’s a Blue Heeler between four and five years old. He is neutered and has had his first round of vaccinations. Comet is an active dog and he’s ready for some fun with his new family.

“More than likely he will not do well in a setting with cats or young children. Heelers are generally used for herding cattle. Not saying that he will herd cattle but he will have a lot of energy to burn,” said Leiha White with Aggieland Humane Society.

You can learn more about Comet here and fill out his adoption form here. Check out more adorable, adoptable pets here.

Aggieland Humane is also running its “12 Strays of Christmas” to December 23. Each day, there will be 12 pets available for adoption for just $12.

Cheezy 4 year old Neutered male Adoption Fee: $12

Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Friday, December 18, 2020

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

