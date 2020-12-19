B/CS Habitat for Humanity celebrates 300th home dedication

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 300th home dedication Friday.

Members of the Garcia family were finally able to step foot inside their home after being handed the keys in a private ceremony.

This house is the first time Habitat built a home on land that was already purchased by the new homeowners. The Garcias bought it nine years ago but they did not have the money to build a home. Up until Friday, they have been living in a hay barn that was converted into apartments.

Construction on this home began in March, before lockdowns, leaving a difficult nine months ahead. Still, multiple faith communities came together to make sure the home was ready for the family before Christmas.

“It’s a big push to get it done, and they really can see the reason why we do what we do. It makes it more meaningful. They’re very excited to get this house done and turn over the keys today, and so it’s a great way to end 2020,” said Executive Director Andy York.

