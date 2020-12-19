Blinn PD officer identified as victim in Hwy 21 fatal crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Christopher Luttrell, 46, of Caldwell was killed Thursday when his car’s tire had a blowout, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened at around 9:27 a.m. Thursday on Highway 21 near FM 50 in Burleson County.

DPS investigators say Luttrell overcorrected when his tire blew out, and he was hit by a FedEx delivery van. Luttrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the van was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in serious condition, according to DPS.

Luttrell was an officer with the Blinn College Police Department.

Prayers needed for Blinn PD Officer Chris Luttrell’s family, blood and blue.... Posted by Law Enforcement Association of the Brazos Valley on Thursday, December 17, 2020

