College Station drops area round playoff game to Denton Ryan

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team lost to Denton Ryan 52-21 in the area round of the 5A Division I playoffs Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Cougars scored on the opening kickoff. Marquise Collins returned the kick and the ball came loose into the endzone, but Kash Richter recovered the ball for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. But it was all Raiders from there. Kaleb Hicks had a receiving and rushing touchdown in the first half, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Billy Bowman Jr., and Anthony Hill Jr. also added scores to go up 35-7 at the half. Roderick Brown scored the first offensive touchdown for the Cougars in the 4th quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

College Station lost in the area round for the second straight year. The Cougars finish their season with a 10-2 record.

