Drying things out for the back half of the weekend

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After a good soaking for portions of the Brazos Valley through the first half of Saturday, we’re drying things out a bit as we head into the evening hours. If you’re headed out for any Saturday night plans, most of us will sit dry, but you’ll want the extra layer as temperatures fall into the upper 40s by the 10 p.m. hour. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we’ll work on clearing out what’s left of the cloud cover, likely waking up to temperatures in the low 40s with a few upper 30s possible.

From there, sunshine takes us through the rest of the weekend, with afternoon highs topping off in the mid 60s! As high pressure sets in, we’ll keep a pretty quiet weather pattern through the first half of the week, with adequate sunshine helping daytime highs warm back up into the upper 60s through midweek. Eyes then turn to our next cold front slated to push through Wednesday, which could bring another chance for some scattered showers before that holiday feel sets in just in time for Christmas.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

