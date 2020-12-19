Advertisement

Huntsville rolls to area round win over Barbers Hill

By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville football team beat Barbers Hill 49-19 Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 area round playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium. The Hornets are now 11-0 on the season. This is the third year in a row Huntsville has gone at least three round deep in the playoffs.

The Hornets will face Crosby in the regional round on the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley
Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury
Suspect in October College Station homicide indicted for murder by grand jury
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19

Latest News

College Station drops area round playoff game to Denton Ryan
A&M Consolidated beats Magnolia West 61-47
Allen Academy Rams football state runner ups
Allen Academy falls in State Championship 42-34 to Dallas Lakehill Prep
Texas A&M
Aggie Student-Athletes BTHO Fall 2020 Semester