Huntsville rolls to area round win over Barbers Hill

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville football team beat Barbers Hill 49-19 Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 area round playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium. The Hornets are now 11-0 on the season. This is the third year in a row Huntsville has gone at least three round deep in the playoffs.

The Hornets will face Crosby in the regional round on the playoffs.

