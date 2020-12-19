No. 10 Texas A&M to Host Rice Sunday Afternoon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 10 Texas A&M women’s basketball continues its Holiday Hoops series on Sunday, as the Aggies get set to host the former Southwest Conference rival Rice Owls in a 2 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Streaming for Tuesday afternoon’s game is available for authenticated subscribers through SEC Network+ with access to the live broadcast on the ESPN app.

Texas A&M (7-0) played a complete game against Sam Houston State on Tuesday, storming past the Bearkats in a 99-69 rout. The Maroon & White’s 99 points marked the highest-scoring total by an A&M team since the 2017-18 season. Out of the 14 programs in the Southeastern Conference, Texas A&M stands as one of four undefeated teams, and the only undefeated program with wins over two ranked opponents.

The win over Sam Houston State featured several impressive individual performances, highlighted by Aaliyah Wilson’s 17-point outing that led all players. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native contributed four rebounds, four assists and two steals in another all-around effort. Senior forward N’dea Jones fell two rebounds shy of her trademark double-double, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each logged 12 points apiece, while Jordan Nixon finished with 10 points, three assists and a steal.

A&M saw five Aggies score in double figures for the second time this season, with the last occurrence coming in the 93-91 win over DePaul earlier this year. The team’s defense allowed only five points in the first quarter, tying a season-best mark for points allowed in a quarter while forcing a season-high 27 turnovers.

The Rice Owls (4-0) come into Sunday’s game riding a perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign, with a signature road win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. A former member of the Southwest Conference, Rice and A&M have squared off on numerous occasions, with the rivalry renewed in recent years. Head coach Tina Langley’s squad was selected to finish second in a talented Conference USA, headlined by 6-foot-9 senior center Nancy Mulkey, who dominates the paint averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Texas A&M prepares to face Rice for the 45th time on Sunday, with A&M dominating the all-time series 34-10, while holding a 19-3 mark in Aggieland. In the last meeting between the two programs, Johnson scored on a putback layup in the final seconds to defeat the Owls 62-61 in Houston last season.

A limited number of tickets to the game are available for purchase online at www.12thMan.com/WBBTickets as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.