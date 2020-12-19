Advertisement

Rain and thunderstorms soak the first half of Saturday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A needed, heavy rain soaks the Brazos Valley this morning. While any rumble will be non-severe, lightning will occasionally be a concern as the heaviest activity drifts south, pushed by the latest cold front to reach the area. As a quick 1″ to 2″ falls for some, ponding of water on area roads will be possible. Otherwise, this is a helpful rain to seep into the drought-stricken ground. Need to run holiday errands? Hold off until afternoon. This wet weather should be south of the area by midday to 2pm.

As high pressure sets in behind the front, the sunshine returns for the back half of the weekend with afternoon temperatures slated to reach the low 60s. The sunshine warms us up into the upper 60s by early next week, before another front pushes through and brings in a bit more of that holiday feeling just in time for Christmas.

Saturday: Cloudy. 90% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms before midday. High: 62. Wind: S/N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 39. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Christopher Luttrell has been identified as the victim in Thursday's crash along Highway 21.
Blinn PD officer identified as victim in Hwy 21 fatal crash
A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
More Brazos Valley locations to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Saturday: A rainy start to the weekend as a cold front rolls through
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Friday starts cold and sunny; clouds roll in ahead of a Saturday rain chance
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Friday starts cold and sunny; clouds roll in ahead of a Saturday rain chance
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Clouds roll back in Friday, some storms possible by Saturday