Rain and thunderstorms soak the first half of Saturday

A needed, heavy rain soaks the Brazos Valley this morning. While any rumble will be non-severe, lightning will occasionally be a concern as the heaviest activity drifts south, pushed by the latest cold front to reach the area. As a quick 1″ to 2″ falls for some, ponding of water on area roads will be possible. Otherwise, this is a helpful rain to seep into the drought-stricken ground. Need to run holiday errands? Hold off until afternoon. This wet weather should be south of the area by midday to 2pm.

As high pressure sets in behind the front, the sunshine returns for the back half of the weekend with afternoon temperatures slated to reach the low 60s. The sunshine warms us up into the upper 60s by early next week, before another front pushes through and brings in a bit more of that holiday feeling just in time for Christmas.

Saturday: Cloudy. 90% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms before midday. High: 62. Wind: S/N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 39. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

