Sheriff Chris Kirk honored for 40 years of service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday law enforcement officers from across the region met at the Brazos Center in Bryan to honor Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk. For the past four decades, Kirk has served the community as a patrol deputy, criminal investigator and held the office of sheriff for the past 24 years.

Kirk says he’s been blessed to have the support of the community for so long.

“What really touches my heart is the fact that I’ve been elected and re-elected five times,” said Kirk.

He says he’s proud of the many accomplishments he’s made in the past 40 years saying it’s hard to single out just one. But, achievements such as building a new jail, leading a staff of over 250 people, and countless upgrades to technology and equipment are hard to pass over.

“I believe that we’ve been very successful in my tenure and I look forward to the next sheriff to just carry that on,” said Kirk.

