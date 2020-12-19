Soaking rain falls through the first half of Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A good morning to drink coffee, watch Christmas movies (or the Fightin’ Texas Aggies take on Tennessee), and wrap presents.

As the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley slides through, rain and non-severe thunderstorms will soak the area until midday - early afternoon.

The strongest activity that passes through the area this morning will bring the occasional downpour, lightning, and wind gusts 25 to 35mph. Rainfall totals between 1″ & 2″ are expected.

Plan is for rain is increase in coverage & fall for a better part of the morning, as a north wind turns back into the Brazos Valley.



Planning out the rest of your Saturday? Plan for rain through the morning half of the day. By midday, a north wind takes over and this inclement weather is pushed south toward the coast. Isolated severe weather could be possible for those along and south of I-10 later in the day.

Need to run holiday errands around the Brazos Valley? Hold of until afternoon when rain moves south of the area (KBTX)

