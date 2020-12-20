18-wheeler fire slows down traffic on Highway 290 in Brenham
Ironically, the advertisement on the side of the HEB truck says “Beef worthy of a Texas Grill”
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon in Brenham when an 18-wheeler caught fire on Highway 290 near SH 36.
Firefighters tell KBTX the rear axle caught fire on the truck in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the rear of the semi.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.