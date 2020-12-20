Aggies Face Wofford in Monday Matinee

Game #6:

Wofford (3-2) vs. Texas A&M (4-1)

Monday, December 21, 2020 • 12:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • Bryan-College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Tom Hart, Play-by-Play

Pat Bradley, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 191; Internet: 962

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball puts a bow on its 2020 non-conference schedule as it takes on Wofford at noon Monday inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (4-1) look to build off their 69-52 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday. The Maroon & White were led by sophomore Emanuel Miller, who notched his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Miller also dished out a season-high three assists. Sophomore Andre Gordon added 10 points, his third game this season with 10-or-more points.

For the season, Miller tops Texas A&M in scoring and rebounding at 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. Senior Quenton Jackson is second in scoring at 12.6 points, while Gordon and senior Savion Flagg are tied for third at 10.0 points per contest. Flagg is averaging 6.8 rebounds, which ranks second on the team, and leads the team in assists with 18.

Wofford enters the contest with a 3-2 record after defeating Coastal Carolina, 88-77, on Tuesday. Storm Murphy powers the Terrier offense with 19.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. Messiah Jones is third on the team in scoring at 12.2 points and is averaging a team-high 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Monday’s contest is the first meeting between the two schools on the hardwood.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Pat Bradley on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).