Brazos Valley Marine Corps League-Detachment #1391 honored veterans by laying wreaths at Bryan City Cemetery

“We’re here to remember them for their service.”
Veterans from the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Detachment #1391 gathered in the veterans...
Veterans from the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Detachment #1391 gathered in the veterans section of the Bryan City Cemetery.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League-Detachment #1391 honored veterans Saturday by laying wreaths at the Bryan City Cemetery.

A small ceremony was held where everyone in attendance observed a moment of silence that coincided with the placement of a ceremonial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance both for the United States and the Texas State Flag. They then began to call the names of the 10 veterans that are laid to rest in the veteran’s section of the cemetery.

Roger Martinez is the treasurer for the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League-Detachment #1391; he said he is honored to take part in the ceremony every year, as it’s his way of showing respect to his brothers and sisters, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re here to remember them for their service. We come to honor them and to teach everyone about the sacrifices that veterans across the nation have performed.”

Roger Martinez Brazos Valley Marine Corps League-Detachment #1391, Treasurer

BVMCL, friends, and family placed wreaths in sections 17 & 18 at Bryan City Cemetery this morning. Trail Life Scouts,...

Posted by Brazos Valley Marine Corps League-Detachment 1391 on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Multiple groups and organizations held simultaneous ceremonies across the street at the main location of the Bryan City Cemetery.

Across the country, over 1.7 million wreaths were placed today at over 2,500 cemeteries, including multiple cemeteries in the Brazos Valley, according to Wreaths Across America.

