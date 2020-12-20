Advertisement

Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30

Investigators released the name of a Bryan man killed in the crash Friday
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed Friday in a four vehicle crash on Highway 30, according to troopers with the Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said Jose Luis Cardoza, 32, of Bryan, and a 19-year-old man were standing outside of their Chevy truck on the side of the highway around 11:41 a.m. when they were hit by a Mack truck.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Mack truck wasn’t injured.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash; a Jeep SUV and a Western truck. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured. The driver of the Jeep, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Authorities said she was in serious condition.

The City of Bryan confirmed one of the people involved in the accident is a current employee in the Public Works Department who was working at the time of the crash. Their identity wasn’t released.

The highway was closed for several hours Friday while DPS troopers investigated. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Christopher Luttrell has been identified as the victim in Thursday's crash along Highway 21.
Blinn PD officer identified as victim in Hwy 21 fatal crash
A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases climb in Brazos County as the Christmas holiday nears

Latest News

Saturday brought some much needed rain to the Brazos Valley.
Rainfall Update: Saturday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/19
Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/19
Radar image from 8:20am Saturday, December 19th
Soaking rain falls through the first half of Saturday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases climb in Brazos County as the Christmas holiday nears