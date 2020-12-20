Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed Friday in a four vehicle crash on Highway 30, according to troopers with the Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said Jose Luis Cardoza, 32, of Bryan, and a 19-year-old man were standing outside of their Chevy truck on the side of the highway around 11:41 a.m. when they were hit by a Mack truck.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Mack truck wasn’t injured.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash; a Jeep SUV and a Western truck. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured. The driver of the Jeep, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Authorities said she was in serious condition.

The City of Bryan confirmed one of the people involved in the accident is a current employee in the Public Works Department who was working at the time of the crash. Their identity wasn’t released.

The highway was closed for several hours Friday while DPS troopers investigated. It has since reopened.

