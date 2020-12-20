Advertisement

CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new allergy guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines.

The recommendations were published on the CDC’s website Saturday.

The CDC suggests that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get that specific vaccine.

The agency said people with a history of anaphylaxis to other vaccines or injectable medications should consult their doctor about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

