College Station feeder road back open after two vehicle accident

Authorities say four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S...
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S frontage road
By Grace Leis
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) -The Earl Rudder Freeway South Frontage Road in College Station is back open Saturday night after a two-vehicle accident.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, an 18- wheeler turning on to Earl Rudder Freeway South Frontage Road from Holleman Drive East hit an SUV with three passengers, according to College Station Police.

Authorities say the three passengers from the SUV and the 18-wheeler driver were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted into the Post Oak Mall parking lot and down Holleman Drive until police opened one lane.

Police cleared the road around 7:30 p.m.

