Mild ahead of a cold push of Christmas air

Winter officially begins at 4:02am Monday...but the first day of the season may more of a spring vibe for you. Calm, quiet, and cold as the season makes the switch tonight. Add the saturated ground in from this weekend’s rain and patchy fog is possible as we start the day Monday. A deck of thick high clouds will continue to stream overhead as temperatures move to the upper 60s by afternoon. First half of this Christmas week brings highs in the upper 60s to right at 70°. Doesn’t feel very Christmas-y, right? Stand by...

An area of low pressure is coming together south of Alaska, slated to swing across Southern Canada through the week. That drags a cold front into the Brazos Valley Wednesday with a small chance for showers and falling temperatures through the afternoon. In the wake of that front, the Brazos Valley wakes to the 30s Christmas Eve morning with highs only slated to reach the mid-50s by afternoon. No snow this Christmas, but a light frost may glisten on the lawn Christmas morning as temperatures fall to the mid-30s when Santa flies overhead. Clouds increase through the day Friday, but the holiday should feel festive as thermometers are set to just tip the 60° mark.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy sunrise fog possible. Low: 40. Wind: Calm.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 70. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

