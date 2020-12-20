Over 1300 active Covid-19 cases in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,334 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 130 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,747 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

29 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,053 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 259 active probable cases and there have been 1,794 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,211. There have been 119,208 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 83 percent.

Currently, there are 39 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 88 864 754 14 Brazos 1277 1775 9710 130 Burleson 120 881 748 13 Grimes 205 1710 1444 41 Houston 86 1007 899 22 Lee 152 806 615 23 Leon 121 693 551 21 Madison 91 1059 952 16 Milam 137 1221 721 10 Montgomery 9581 22578 12752 245 Robertson 166 805 625 12 San Jacinto 15 410 377 18 Trinity 23 315 286 9 Walker 235 5529 5190 78 Waller 217 1722 1483 22 Washington 185 1329 1064 57

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 671 staffed hospital beds with 98 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 72 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 98 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 211 active cases on Dec. 16.

Currently, the university has reported 4,551 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 273,855 active cases and 1,260,984 recoveries. There have been 1,573,888 total cases reported and 28,135,888 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,226 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 214,180 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 19 at 3:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

