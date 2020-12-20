Rainfall Update: Saturday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday brought some much needed rainfall to portions of the Brazos Valley! Activity was widespread as these showers and thunderstorms roamed the area, with 1.28″ officially recorded in Bryan-College Station at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals over the past 24 hours from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

- Easterwood Airport: 1.28″

- Coulter Field: 2.04″

- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 1.00″

- Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.15″

- Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.01″

- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.27″

- Caldwell Municipal Airport: 1.07″

- Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.64″

- Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.42″

- West Brazos County: 1.50″

- Carlos: 1.13″

- South Bryan: 1.60″

- Steep Hollow: 1.82″

- Kurten: 2.00″

As always, a huge thank you goes out to our weather watchers for sending in rainfall reports!

As we head into the back half of the weekend, we’ll dry things out with plenty of sunshine in the works by Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep a fairly calm weather pattern on hand into the beginning of the upcoming week, with the sunshine and moisture return warming us up each afternoon. We’ll look at highs near 70 degrees by midweek, before our next cold front pushes through Wednesday, bringing with it another shot at scattered showers as well as that holiday feel back just in time for Christmas festivities.

