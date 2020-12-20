Advertisement

Rainfall Update: Saturday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

Saturday brought some much needed rain to the Brazos Valley.
Saturday brought some much needed rain to the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday brought some much needed rainfall to portions of the Brazos Valley! Activity was widespread as these showers and thunderstorms roamed the area, with 1.28″ officially recorded in Bryan-College Station at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals over the past 24 hours from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

- Easterwood Airport: 1.28″

- Coulter Field: 2.04″

- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 1.00″

- Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.15″

- Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.01″

- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.27″

- Caldwell Municipal Airport: 1.07″

- Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.64″

- Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.42″

- West Brazos County: 1.50″

- Carlos: 1.13″

- South Bryan: 1.60″

- Steep Hollow: 1.82″

- Kurten: 2.00″

As always, a huge thank you goes out to our weather watchers for sending in rainfall reports!

As we head into the back half of the weekend, we’ll dry things out with plenty of sunshine in the works by Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep a fairly calm weather pattern on hand into the beginning of the upcoming week, with the sunshine and moisture return warming us up each afternoon. We’ll look at highs near 70 degrees by midweek, before our next cold front pushes through Wednesday, bringing with it another shot at scattered showers as well as that holiday feel back just in time for Christmas festivities.

Download the KBTX PinPoint Weather App to stay up-to-date on the forecast across the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Christopher Luttrell has been identified as the victim in Thursday's crash along Highway 21.
Blinn PD officer identified as victim in Hwy 21 fatal crash
A tire blowout is being blamed for a fiery and deadly crash Thursday involving a car and a...
Tire blowout blamed for fiery fatal crash on Highway 21 involving FedEx truck
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases climb in Brazos County as the Christmas holiday nears

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/19
Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/19
Radar image from 8:20am Saturday, December 19th
Soaking rain falls through the first half of Saturday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases climb in Brazos County as the Christmas holiday nears
Bryan ISD teacher creates Wellness Wednesdays
Bryan ISD teacher creates Wellness Wednesdays