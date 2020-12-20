The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is down thousands in donations and needs volunteers for its final days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In its final days, the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is down about $30,000 in donations and is seeking volunteers.

For over a century, the Salvation Army’s signature red kettle could be seen outside stores and businesses across the country, raising money to help those in need. This year the pandemic has dealt the nonprofit a triple blow by way of a decline in donations, a decrease in volunteers, and an increase in the need for their services.

Lieutenant Timothy Israel has been an officer with the Salvation Army for the past four years, and has served the Brazos Valley since August.

In 2020, the need for donations and volunteers has never been greater, according to Israel.

“Right now, as of today, we’re about $30,000 behind where we were last year.”

He said the issue is not unique to the Brazos Valley, but across the country. He said day in and day out, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station receives requests for help with rent and utilities, clothing, and food assistance.

“So we’re really in desperate need from the community to continue to support us through these last few days to help make up that difference so we can continue to serve and continue to meet the needs,” said Israel.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, fewer people are out shopping or just out in general, which has led to a decline in volunteers.

Israel said volunteers typically spend a combined 1500 hours ringing bells in the Bryan-College Station area; however, this year volunteer hours are down to 900, which has caused the organization to cut back on locations for people to bell ring and donate.

“If we don’t have a volunteer there, there’s not a kettle going out there,” said Israel. “So those are locations that are going unmanned and just potential dollars that we’re not reaching to collect to be able to then meet the need in our community.”

This Saturday is Red Out Saturday. We still have 73 (2 hour) shifts available with some great locations still open. Go... Posted by The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station on Friday, December 18, 2020

Hayley Hernandez is a student at Bryan Collegiate High School and rang bells outside the Walgreens on E. 29th Street in Bryan. Bell-ringing was a way for her to do something that would benefit children.

“Knowing that the kids whose parents aren’t able to give them gifts, they’re able to get gifts now, with the money we raised {through the Salvation Army},” said Hernandez.

Bob White was out ringing bells with his friend Shirley Wallace at the Sams Club off Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. They say it was important for them to come out and volunteer because they knew the need was great this year.

“I feel like it’s a great privilege just to be able to help out,” said Wallace.

White, who has rung bells for over 12 years said he believes in the cause and purpose of the work that the Salvation Army performs.

“I come just to help the people; helping our fellow man is a wonderful thing to do, and I enjoy being here and I enjoy the privilege of being able to serve,” said White.

Whether it’s volunteering your time by ringing bells or making a financial contribution, Israel said it’s not too late to get involved.

“We know this community often rises to the challenge and meets the need, and we’ve seen that with COVID, and were just asking the community to step up and do that again.”

The last day to volunteer to bell ring is Thursday, Dec. 24.

From virtual ringing, mobile donations, in-person giving, and more, there are many ways to participate in the Red Kettle Campaign, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.