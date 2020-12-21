53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,362 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 130 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,772 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

47 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,096 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 251 active probable cases and there have been 1,845 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,264. There have been 119,831 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 33 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 99 880 767 14 Brazos 1,362 11,264 9,772 41 Burleson 115 886 758 13 Grimes 202 1,715 1,472 41 Houston 88 1,009 899 22 Lee 170 808 615 23 Leon 119 697 557 21 Madison 90 1,062 956 16 Milam 131 1,221 729 10 Montgomery 6,035 22,578 12,752 185 Robertson 166 810 632 12 San Jacinto 21 416 377 18 Trinity 24 319 286 9 Walker 253 5,548 5,127 78 Waller 237 1,745 1,486 22 Washington 194 1,329 1,078 57

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 619 staffed hospital beds with 108 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 new cases and 201 active cases on Dec. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 4,609 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 20, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 271,694 active cases and 1,269,014 recoveries. There have been 1,581,668 total cases reported and 28,378,950 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,348 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 217,086 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 20 at 1:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

