53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,362 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 130 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,772 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

47 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,096 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 251 active probable cases and there have been 1,845 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,264. There have been 119,831 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 33 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalities
Austin9988076714
Brazos1,36211,2649,77241
Burleson11588675813
Grimes2021,7151,47241
Houston881,00989922
Lee17080861523
Leon11969755721
Madison901,06295616
Milam1311,22172910
Montgomery6,03522,57812,752185
Robertson16681063212
San Jacinto2141637718
Trinity243192869
Walker2535,5485,12778
Waller2371,7451,48622
Washington1941,3291,07857

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 619 staffed hospital beds with 108 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 new cases and 201 active cases on Dec. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 4,609 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 20, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 271,694 active cases and 1,269,014 recoveries. There have been 1,581,668 total cases reported and 28,378,950 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,348 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 217,086 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 20 at 1:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

